7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
Will the New York Knicks live up to the championship hype?
Heading into the start of the season, there may not be another team in the league under more pressure to deliver than the New York Knicks. After making two huge moves for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns during the offseason, the Knicks are expected to emerge as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference. From the opening tip, the Knicks are expected to be dominant in every way of the word. However, there could be some early growing pains for the team as adding two star players to an already core unit is never an easy task.
And if the Knicks are going to be successful right away, this is something that will have to figure out the dynamic of their starting lineup fast. On paper, the Knicks are supremely talented. But a talented roster doesn't automatically equate to success on the basketball court.
The Knicks will have their hands full as they attempt to emerge this season as a real threat in the Eastern Conference to take down the defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics. Even with the upgrades they've made during the summer, it won't be easy.