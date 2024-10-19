NBA Rumors: Josh Hart hints at what could plague the New York Knicks this season
After making the bold moves for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns this offseason, it's only natural to expect some growing pains for the New York Knicks. Adding two starters for any team in the league is always going to be a tough task. Even more so considering the Knicks are expected to compete for a championship and that the two players they are adding to the starting unit are "star" players.
It's not merely adding two role players to a star unit. The Knicks effectively created an entirely different star unit and are trying to identify roles on the fly. And at least from the early signs of pre-season, the Knicks are heading into the start of the season with some unanswered questions.
The biggest of which surround how the starting 5 is going to work. And in the words of Josh Hart, there does seem to be some uncertainty there.
I don't think Hart is panicking by any means but it does appear as if there is some confusion about what everyone's role is. Part of that comes when adding two star players to the starting lineup, but another part of that could be that the starting 5 isn't a clean fit. And there may not be a better source than Hart, who is all about being a glue guy. If Hart is saying something is off, you have to trust him.
The expectations are sky-high for the New York Knicks
As the Knicks prepare for the start of the season, the expectations are sky-high. Even though the Boston Celtics are still the favorites to win it all this season, the Knicks are certainly on the short list of teams who could potentially take down the defending champs.
The team knows this and that could be part of the anxiety when it comes to finding the right roles for each player right away. I don't think there should be any panic for the Knicks. This is a team that is going to go through some growing pains. But in the long run, they'll be better for it.
To be perfectly honest, it's probably a good thing the Knicks are facing these types of problems right now. These are the types of issues the Knicks should want to iron out before they get too deep into the regular season.