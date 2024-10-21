7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
How dominant will the Boston Celtics be?
Last season, the Boston Celtics won 64 regular season games and lost just three games in the NBA Playoffs en route to winning the championship. Even while dealing with a Kristaps Porzingis injury in the postseason, the Celtics capped off one of the most dominant championship seasons in recent history. Heading into the new season with essentially the same roster, it will be interesting to see how dominant this team will continue to be this year. On paper, there's an expectation that the Celtics will likely be just as dominant as last year. The first few weeks of the season will certainly tell us more.
In an improved Eastern Conference, even if the Celtics are dominant, they should have much more competition if they want to repeat as NBA Champions. And there may not be a more difficult feat than winning multiple championships in a row.
But if there's any team that's built for it, it's these Celtics. The start that Boston has could completely change the narrative of the season, one way or another.