Brad Stevens knows Boston Celtics may only have small window for greatness
President of basketball operations Brad Stevens reveals the Boston Celtics may have only a small window to do something great in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics are coming off a dominant performance during the 2023-24 NBA season in which they won the NBA Championship. The scary part of how good the Celtics were this past season is that they may be just getting started. But with one of the most talented rosters in the league, it's only natural to begin to wonder just how much they'll be able to afford this high-priced roster.
While it may not be something fans are all that worried about, it certainly is something that is on the back of President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens' mind.
Stevens admitted that he's aware of the possible implications that will come with the team operating above the second apron in the salary cap and that depending on the new ownership, it may not be sustainable. But, at the same time, he also noted that he (and the front office) will cross that bridge when they need to.
The Boston Celtics may only have a short window for greatness
Even though Stevens and the front office have done a great job in keeping this core intact over the past couple of seasons, the new ownership will likely have the final say (once they're established) on what this team's finances will look like.
The Celtics may be willing to get deep into the tax at the moment, but that could change as soon as new investors step in. That's clearly something that is in the back of Stevens' mind, even after an offseason in which they've managed to extend Derrick White and Jayson Tatum. But, depending on who the new owners are and how much they're willing to spend into the tax, the DNA of this team could change quickly.
At least for now, it's safe to say this core is here to stay for the next 2-3 seasons. But after that, there's plenty of uncertainty that revolves around this team - especially with how expensive it's going to be in the future.
For now, the Celtics should be looking to take advantage of how talented this team is. There's no guarantee they'll have this strong of a team again in the future. Boston has a chance to do something special over the next few seasons. They need to take full advantage before inevitable changes come calling.