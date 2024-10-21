7 Most fascinating NBA storylines to watch unfold at the start of the season
How will Klay Thompson fit on the Dallas Mavericks?
One of the bigger splash moves of the NBA offseason, there is plenty of intrigue surrounding what to expect from Klay Thompson heading into this season. Signed as a player who could emerge as a final championship piece for the Dallas Mavericks, it will be interesting to see how he fits on the team from the onset. And after struggling a bit during the pre-season, you can't help but be intrigued about how he's going to perform early on in the season. With the addition of Klay, the Mavs appear to be one of the natural championship contenders in the Western Conference. The first few weeks of the season are either going to reinforce that or make us second-guess ourselves on that front.
At least in Dallas, there is a significant amount of pressure on Klay's shoulders heading into the start of the season. How he ends up handling that could go a long way in solidifying or breaking this team's championship hopes.
The new-look Mavs are one of the bigger stories in the West heading into the start of the season and after winning the conference last year, the natural next step is to reemerge as a top-tier contender this year.