With Klay Thompson, Dallas Mavericks have become the most overrated team in the NBA
By Matt Sidney
Assessing Klay Thompson's fit with the Dallas Mavericks and why they're now the most overrated team in the NBA.
After a 4-1 series defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks entered the offseason with several gaps to fill on their roster. The athleticism, size, and length of the Celtics posed significant challenges for the Mavs throughout the series, and they had little to no answer for them. The Mavericks needed changes and looked toward free agency to resolve their most glaring need: a reliable three-and-D wing. They signed Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors with a three-year, $50 million deal.
The Mavericks have had some promising seasons in recent years, making it to the postseason in four out of the last five years, with two Western Conference Finals appearances and one Finals appearance. The addition of Klay Thompson, a proven three-point shooter and defender, has sparked excitement among fans. However, there are reasons to temper expectations.
At first glance, Klay Thompson seems like a seamless fit and an ideal running mate for Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Klay is a five-time All-Star, non-ball-dominant, reliable perimeter defender (in theory), and elite three-point shooter. The Mavs have a substantial need for all three. While Klay may seem like the perfect addition, he comes with some real concerns. Recent ACL and Achilles injuries have raised legitimate questions about his ability to perform at an elite level. Also, integrating star players into systems with other star players, especially ball-dominant ones, has proven to be more difficult than expected. Team fit could become a problem.
The Mavericks boasted one of the most explosive offenses last season. Many NBA pundits labeled the pairing of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving as the most offensively skilled duo in NBA history. Contrary to what the playoffs suggested, the Mavericks didn’t need another offensive-oriented player; they needed a defense-first-minded player who could slot in as the third or fourth scorer. Unfortunately, Klay is no longer the perimeter defender he once was, nor is he the same offensive force he used to be.
The Dallas Mavericks' competition in the West is daunting
The Western Conference is as fierce as ever. Many of the teams in the West are following the Celtics’ roster construction method, which will only make it tougher for the Mavericks to get back into the playoffs, let alone compete for the Finals. The Nuggets, Wolves, Suns, Thunder, and to a lesser extent the Grizzlies, all have players that fit the mold which has proven to be the Mavericks’ kryptonite. Derrick Jones Jr. leaving in free agency significantly hinders their
perimeter defensive outlook for next season.
An unathletic Klay Thompson, in addition to an
unconditioned Luka and an undersized Kyrie, will make it very difficult to reach the Western
Conference Finals.
While Klay Thompson’s addition to the Mavericks may be intriguing, let’s pump the brakes on
the “Mavs in six” guarantees. His addition doesn’t automatically vault them to the status of top
contenders in the West. The team still needs to address its other flaws, such as bench scoring,
secondary playmaking, and perimeter defense, if they wish to navigate the competitive landscape that is the Western Conference.