Adam Silver trending toward making bold change to the NBA All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could be inching toward one bold change to the NBA's All-Star Game.

As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, it does seem as if the league is taking a look at big-picture changes that they can take to help improve the product of the Association. One of the biggest areas that needs a clear change is the way the NBA All-Star Game is currently formatted. The NBA's All-Star Game is trending in the wrong direction, and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver seems focused on trying to save it.

According to a recent report, the NBA is considering changing the NBA All-Star format again. This time, though, the idea is to make it a Team USA vs. Team World showcase.

Can the NBA All-Star Game be salvaged?

With how the NBA All-Star Game has been received over the last few years, it's a fair debate to have whether it can be saved at this point. There was a time when the NBA All-Star Game mattered. Now, it's pretty much an afterthought amongst fans. Even with this rumored or proposed change that is being discussed, I'm not sure if it would be enough to change the perception around the All-Star Game.

While you can't blame Silver and the rest of the league's decision-makers for brainstorming ways to make the All-Star Game relevant again, I'm not sure this is the way that's going to happen. At least from my perspective, the reason why fans don't seem to care all that much about the All-Star Game is because, for the most part, the players don't.

When there is little effort and pride from the players in the game, it turns the fans off. When there's no defense being played or the players are throwing up half-court shots just for the heck of it, it makes the product borderline unwatchable.

That may be the league's biggest obstacle in trying to resurrect the All-Star Game. Maybe this change of making it revolve around USA vs. the World would spark some pride within the players to "try" harder? You'd have to assume that's the hope with this idea. To be perfectly honest, it's not a terrible idea. At this point, it may be the best idea the NBA has had involving the NBA All-Star Game of late.

It remains to be seen whether this change is something the league will implement next season or how the reaction will be from the players and fans. The fact that the NBA is still trying to experiment in hopes of saving the All-Star Game is a good sign, though.