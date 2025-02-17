Even with big changes, NBA All-Star Weekend proves to be a bust once again

In an attempt to solve their NBA All-Star Weekend issues, the league made some big changes to their format. However, in the end, those changes didn't help the cause.

The NBA's All-Star Weekend, in the midst of some truly bold changes, was still somewhat of a bust for the league. Whenever changes happen in a professional league, it's always a risk. There are times when those changes are a hit. There are times when it will take time to realize how much they're needed. Then, there are times when it's clear the changes are somewhat forced and completely unnecessary. It seems as if that's where the NBA is.

To help salvage All-Star Weekend, the NBA made some bold changes to the All-Star Game. Instead of one singular game between the East and West, the league decided to split the All-Stars into three teams to creat a tournament. In the end, if the initial reaction is any indication, it was a big whiff from the league.

Between all 3 games tonight, there was 34 minutes of basketball played total.



It was a 3-hour broadcast. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 17, 2025

Not only were there issues with the lack of actual basketball being played on Sunday night, but it also doesn't help when one of the bigger names in the league is calling the changes made to NBA All-Star Weekend a mistake.

I think we can all agree with Draymond here pic.twitter.com/3HqxuFV5dr — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 17, 2025

On Sunday night, the same issues were clear for the league. The effort was low and there's no question the change in format also threw off the rhythm of the entire broadcast. At the end of the day, even the format change didn't help change much. It's hard to blame any one particular side.

The players have made the decision that the All-Star Game doesn't matter. They don't want to get injured in a game that doesn't have a huge impact on their respective legacies. That's part of the reason LeBron James took the night off, to continue to rest his lingering ankle issues. Again, that's perfectly fine. And while you can nitpick at the players for having this type of mindset, it's also completely understandable to a certain extent.

From the league's perspective, you can also see why there may be some frustration. There was a time when the NBA All-Star Game was one of the best All-Star products in sports. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore and I'm not sure if there are any format changes that are going to solve that dilemma. At the same time, you can't blame NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for trying to introduce a breath of fresh air. On this occasion, it just didn't work.

It's hard to predict where the NBA goes from here. Maybe they go back to the traditional East vs. West or perhaps even a Team USA vs. Team World All-Star Game format, which does have some support from current stars. Either way, the NBA is in a difficult position as it continues to find what the All-Star Game should look like for this generation of stars.