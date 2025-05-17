Blockbuster offseason trades even more likely after NBA Draft Lottery results

New Orleans Pelicans trading Zion Williamson

Finishing with the fourth-worst record in the NBA this season, after the team was absolutely decimated by injuries, the New Orleans Pelicans could've greatly benefited from moving up in the NBA Draft Lottery to put them in a position to select one of the projected generational talents in this year's draft class. However, that didn't end up happening for the Pelicans. Instead of moving up the draft board, the Pelicans took a tumble down.

After the NBA Draft Lottery results, the Pelicans will be selecting 7th in the NBA Draft. At that point, it's going to be difficult for the team to find a prospect that will be expected to make a huge impact right away. That means unless there's a huge internal jump coming from the players already on the roster, the Pelicans could be in line for another difficult season, especially after losing Brandon Miller via trade.

Because of the team's misfortune at the NBA Draft Lottery, I can't help but wonder if that will move them one step closer to trading Zion Williamson. Even though there have been recent whispers that the Pelicans don't plan on trading Zion right now, especially after he represented the team at the NBA Draft Lottery, it's still one of those situations that remains an elephant in the room. It will only get more awkward if the Pelicans struggle this upcoming season.

By falling down a few spots in the NBA Draft Lottery, I do believe that the odds of the Pelicans trading Zion at some point in the next 12 months may have increased ever so slightly. No matter what the Pelicans may say now, we know how much things can change in the NBA in an instant.