Blockbuster offseason trades even more likely after NBA Draft Lottery results

San Antonio Spurs trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Even before the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs were already sitting in a great spot heading into the NBA offseason. The fact that they moved up six spots all the way to No. 2 is the usual case of the rich getting richer. The Spurs didn't need to move into the top 3, yet luck continued to remain on their side. With the move up in the draft lottery, it's hard not to consider them in an even better position to make a move for a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Giannis is not technically on the trade block yet, but if this does end up becoming the summer of Giannis, the Spurs will be in a great position to pry him away from Milwaukee. Not only does San Antonio have a few intriguing young players they could offer in a deal, but they also have a flurry of future first-round picks that they can use to pull the trigger, including the No. 2 overall pick in what has been described as a deep NBA Draft.

Considering the unanimous No. 2 overall prospect in this year's class is Dylan Harper, it would make sense for the Spurs to be, at the very least, open to the idea of trading the pick. With De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle already on the roster, there could be some natural concern that Harper may not be a seamless fit. Even though talent generally works its way out in the NBA, it's certainly something the front office will have to think about heading into the offseason.

In the event that Giannis does hit the trade block, the Spurs will be in a position to make a truly competitive offer. I can't imagine there's a scenario in which San Antonio isn't willing to go all-in for Giannis. Moving up in the NBA Draft Lottery only strengthened the Spurs' odds of acquiring Giannis this offseason.