Boston Celtics' presumed dynasty may be over before it even started

The Boston Celtics' presumed dynasty is on the line as they head to New York down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

When the Boston Celtics acquired Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis in the same offseason to add to the already talented core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White, many were quick to assume that this was going to be the start of something special. When they dominated their way through the regular season and playoffs to win the 2024 NBA Championship, it seemed like those people were right.

With how dominant the Celtics were during the 2023-24 NBA season, the Celtics had the look of a team that could string together two or even three championships. At the very least, it was the start of a potential dynasty. However, all of that may be in jeopardy now.

After falling down 2-0 to the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while losing both games on their home floor, the Celtics' presumed dynasty may be over before it even began. With their backs against the wall, considering that teams that go down 2-0 in a best-of-seven NBA playoff series only come back to win less than 10 percent of the time, it's hard to be encouraged about Boston right now.

Can the Boston Celtics salvage a dynasty?

What makes Boston's situation that much more bleak is the fact that there are some real questions that await this team in the offseason. There are already whispers that the team could be ready to explore some cost-cutting trades during the summer. If that is indeed true, the Celtics are going to lose depth and overall talent one way or another this offseason.

If the Celtics are not going to be as deep or as talented as this year, their chances of climbing back to the mountaintop are going to be that much more difficult. If they can't pull it off this season, what makes you believe they will be back? It's far from a guarantee.

All that said, the Celtics aren't dead yet. They're down 2-0 and still have a fighting chance to come back and turn this series around. Just a few years ago, the Celtics nearly came back from down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. And if there's any team that could potentially come back from down 2-0, it's going to be a team as talented as the Celtics.

At this point, you have to credit the New York Knicks. They have come back from huge deficits in each of the first two games and have shown the ability to go talent for talent with Boston. Whether or not that will be sustainable as the series shifts to New York remains to be seen. However, the Knicks have certainly given this version of the Celtics the biggest fits than they have since they were assembled.

The next two games of this series will have a huge impact on NBA history. Either the Celtics' dynasty becomes one that never was, and the Knicks break through to the conference finals for the first time in nearly three decades, or Boston defies the odds and perhaps writes another chapter for their storied franchise.