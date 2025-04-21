Bulls must trade Coby White this offseason to avoid perpetual mediocrity

As the NBA offseason arrives for the Chicago Bulls, the team has a big decision to make regarding Josh Giddey's future. All signs point to the Bulls re-signing Giddey, which is probably the right move at this point. However, the move to re-sign Giddey is almost certainly going to complicate the future of Coby White. Also up for an extension this summer, the Bulls may not be willing to pay both Giddey and White right now.

Assuming the Bulls are going to pay Giddey, it may make sense for Chicago to wait on an extension for White. Luckily for the Bulls, it may not be something White is all that opposed to. In fact, according to a recent report, White is more likely to wait on an extension to test free agency next summer than he is to agree to an extension with Chicago this year. It's certainly a big risk for both sides. I'd argue much more for the Bulls.

Unless White takes a huge step back, he's going to get his money in free agency next season. For the Bulls, if White has another spectacular year, he's probably going to price himself out of their market. An outcome that would put Chicago in a very difficult spot.

A lose-lose scenario that the Chicago Bulls may face next offseason

If the Bulls aren't able to agree to a contract extension with White now, it will naturally lead to a potential lose-lose scenario for Chicago next summer in which the team would be forced to overpay to retain an asset. White has proven to be a good player for the Bulls over the last two years, but it's hard to consider him a foundational piece of the team's future.

And to pay a player like a foundational piece where there are still questions about whether he's one or not is how teams find themselves in financial purgatory. Considering the Bulls are attempting to get out of that place, the last thing they need to do is make an irresponsible financial decision on White.

The Bulls have no control if White willingly wants to bet on himself and test free agency next summer, but they can be proactive and look to trade him if they envision a tough road ahead in trying to re-sign him. In fact, I'd argue that if the Bulls are serious about rebuilding a contender in the future, trading White is one of those moves that would help the team mightily in the long run.