Cleveland Cavaliers are suddenly looking very non-contenderish

One of the most consistent teams in the league this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are all of a sudden looking very human.

Entering this season, many looked toward the likes of the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks as the one Eastern Conference team that could potentially compete with the Boston Celtics. However, from the onset, it quickly became obvious that it would be the Cleveland Cavaliers as the one team who could have what it takes to end Boston's repeat attempt.

While that remains to be seen in the postseason, the Cavs have been very much up to the task in the regular season. At least, that seemed to be the case up until the last few games. All of a sudden, and for the first time this season, something does feel a bit off with Cleveland. In the midst of their worst losing streak of the season, four games, the Cavs are all of a sudden looking very non-contender-like.

It's such a small sample size that it would be almost insane to freak out about. However, at the same time, the Cavs are struggling to an extent that they haven't at all so far this season. And at probably the worst possible time.

Is there reason for panic for the Cavs?

At least for me, the most concerning part of Cleveland's recent struggles is the fact that the losses have come at the hands of teams that are not considered elite. Over the last week, the Cavs have dropped four games to the Orlando Magic, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Phoenix Suns.

Sure, all of those teams are making desperate plays to make a final push toward the postseason. But even then, the Cavs, with how impressive they've looked for the majority of this season, have no business losing some of these games. With the playoffs right around the corner, the Cavs will have their work cut out for them as they look to rebound and right the ship.

This late-season four-game losing streak could end up being a good thing for the Cavs in the long run, especially if they're able to learn from these growing pains. However, if Cleveland does end up running out of gas at some point in the playoffs, you can't help but wonder if this is one of those situations where these last-season struggles could've been the first true sign of that.