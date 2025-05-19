Defeated Nikola Jokic reveals biggest offseason need for Denver Nuggets

A defeated and disappointed Nikola Jokic reveals what the biggest priority should be for the Denver Nuggets this offseason.

The Denver Nuggets appeared to run out of gas in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shortly after the game, during his postgame press conference, a defeated and spent Nikola Jokic revealed that the Nuggets should have one goal this offseason - they need more depth.

"We definitely need (more depth). … It seems like the teams that have longer rotations, longer bench, are the ones who are winning. Indiana. OKC. Minnesota." Nikola Jokic

Depth and versatility have been the story of this year's NBA Playoffs. I wouldn't say that the NBA is no longer driven by superstars, but there's a clear advantage for teams that have deep teams and rotations. We've certainly seen it in the Western Conference this season as the big-name superstars of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and now Jokic all fell victim to teams that were deeper and fresher.

As the NBA offseason arrives for the Nuggets, this is a team and front office that is going to have their hands full in sorting out how to improve the roster, without gutting it completely.

Which Nuggets could be on the move this offseason?

It's pretty obvious that Jokic is 100 percent right in the fact that the Nuggets need to figure out a way to get deeper as a team. However, that could be easier said than done. If the Nuggets are going to add more rotation-worthy players to their roster, they're probably going to have to trade one of the big-money contracts.

That won't be an easy decision to make, but it may have to be the necessary sacrifice if the front office wants to appease Jokic. Looking across the Nuggets' roster, the two players who could be on the chopping block this summer are Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon.

Both players have played important roles for this team over the last few years, but if the Nuggets want to gain more depth, that's probably the only path forward. Unless, of course, the team would rather trade Jamal Murray, but I just can't see that happening. If the Nuggets were to trade Murray, it would completley alter the DNA of this team. I'm not sure if the Nuggets' front office is ready for that level of change.

It's clear, especially with Jokic being the driving voice, that the Nuggets need some sort of change heading into the offseason. Jokic believes it needs to be the type of change that results in more depth. Over the next few months, we'll get a good indication if the front office agrees with him.