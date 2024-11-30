Derrick White continues to be do-it-all savior for Boston Celtics
Derrick White continues to prove how valuable he is for the Boston Celtics by doing a little bit of everything.
There are playmakers who are capable of single-handedly improving the overall effectiveness of a team. These kinds of players come a dime a dozen and could become the deciding factor in whether their respective teams become contenders.
Derrick White has been a key player since his arrival in Boston as he became a huge reason why the Celtics were able to capture their 18th title. White brings so much on both ends of the floor with his elite defense and solid offensive production.
Derrick White's impact on the Boston Celtics
On offense, White excels at both the catch and shoot, catch and drive, and is also capable of knocking down floaters in the lane. He possesses quiet confidence about himself as he just plays the game the right way. The acquisition of White was a huge reason why Celtics general manager Brad Stevens was comfortable trading away the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart.
White's presence has also alleviated some of the pressure due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis. His level of play also afforded him the opportunity to play for Team USA during the Summer Olympics after Kawhi Leonard was forced to sit out due to an injury. Many believed that White's teammate Jaylen Brown was more deserving of that roster spot, and although Brown is indeed the more talented player, his defense and versatility were what the team needed and White just happened to be the better fit.
Nobody really expected him to go from being a solid role player to an all-star caliber player, and the fact that he shares the floor with the likes of Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Jrue Holiday only allows him to be more effective and dangerous. White won't wow anyone with gaudy statistics, but he performs much better than the average role player in the NBA. Whenever he touches the ball, he almost always makes the right play and it's been recognized how well the Celtics gel whenever he's on the floor.
Last season, White finished 4th in plus/minus. This season he has picked up right where he left off as he is currently 7th in that category. He is truly a jack of all trades and a master of none as he does a little bit of everything well.
The reason White is so different is because of his teammates. Since opposing defenses are so focused on stopping Tatum and Brown, White gets the majority of the open looks and receives less attention. He has taken full advantage and has put the league on notice that he also must be accounted for when teams play the Celtics.
White is also an incredible decision-maker, a plus shooter, and a guard who can run the offense in spurts if needed. Players like White can be easily overlooked and undervalued. He has been "Mr. Do It All" for the Celtics and hopes that the team can replicate the same success they had last season. As one of the most underrated players in the NBA, White hopes to continue to prove that he is much more than a role player.