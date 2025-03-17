Dyson Daniels deserves more respect in the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year race

Since joining the Atlanta Hawks this past offseason, Dyson Daniels has improved his game from past years.

At just 22 years old, Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels is having a season unlike anything we have seen in the NBA in decades. The young standout has put up numbers that haven't been recorded in more than 30 years, showcasing his defensive abilities.

Although Atlanta's had a rollercoaster of a season – dealing with injuries, trade deadline drama, as well as a third-quarter curse that has lingered all season long, they still sit at the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite the lack of consistency, the team will continue to push for a postseason run.

Daniels has established himself as a defensive standout, using his 6-foot-7 frame and 6-foot-10 wingspan to disrupt opponents. His intimidation while guarding opponents takes a toll on them throughout games, creating frustration. His length and agility allow him to block shots, generate steals at an elite level, and defend multiple positions – whether switching off screens or matching up in small-ball lineups.

His ability to generate steals and turnovers for Atlanta has helped them rank second in the league in both categories. Individually, Daniels leads the NBA with three steals per game. If he maintains that pace, he will become the first player since Michael Jordan in the 1987-1988 season to average at least three steals per game for an entire season. Jordan posted 3.2 steals per game that year – a historic comparison that can be added to Daniels' growing resume.

Why is Evan Mobley still the favorite for DPOY?

Daniels has entered the Defensive Player of the Year conversation alongside other standouts like Evan Mobley, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Draymond Green. While Mobley is the current frontrunner, some argue Daniels deserves more recognition. Mobley's defensive stats include 1.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game – solid numbers, but not as eye-popping as Daniels' 3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game. However, Mobley's presence in the paint has been a key factor in Cleveland's league-best record. As well as 16,15, and 12-game win streaks this season.

It remains to be seen whether Dyson Daniels can gain more traction in the Defensive Play of the Year race. While Atlanta's record isn't as strong as Cleveland's, Daniels is accomplishing feats that haven't been seen since Jordan – another thing to mention to voters while picking the winner.