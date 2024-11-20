Underrated offseason move may have saved Atlanta Hawks from full-blown rebuild
An underrated offseason move for Dyson Daniels, and his continued emergence, may have saved the Atlanta Hawks from a full-blown rebuild.
After rumors ran rampant that the Atlanta Hawks were looking for big changes, it was somewhat odd that the only notable trade they made during the offseason was one that sent Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. As part of that deal, the Hawks were taking a low-risk flier on Dyson Daniels, a player with immense raw talent who, as of last year, still hadn't blossomed into the player that many believed he could be at the NBA level.
However, through the first month-plus of the season this year, Daniels has begun to hit his stride as a player. As he continues to have the best season of his career, you can't help but wonder how much higher of a ceiling Daniels may have in the future. At this point, it wouldn't be outlandish to suggest that Daniels may have helped the Hawks avoid a full-blown rebuild with the hope and promise that he's brought the team with his play this season.
In 13 games played this season, Daniels is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals per game. If he continues to play at this level, not only should he find himself in the conversation for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award but he could quietly insert himself into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. He's been that good for the Hawks so far this season. But perhaps his biggest accomplishment this year is the fact that he appears to be an excellent fit next to Trae Young, one thing that never appeared to be the case during Murray's time in New Orleans.
A renewed outlook for the Atlanta Hawks
With the way Daniels has looked as a starter next to Young, it's no surprise that the franchise may want to rethink their plans for the future. For a franchise that appeared to be deadset on a rebuild, perhaps that is now not the case. If Daniels continues to develop at a strong pace, the argument could be made that he's given the team an unlikely boost that could alter their future plans.
I'm not saying Daniels is a budding superstar who is going to help this team contend for a championship but he might be a strong enough piece where the Hawks may not need to push the hard reset button. Maybe Atlanta could get away with just retooling their frontcourt alongside the core of Young, Daniels, and Jalen Johnson. Plus, the team also has another intriguing piece in Zaccharie Risacher who is still developing.
The Hawks may have managed to accomplish what retooling on the fly looks like in the modern game. And if they have successfully avoided a complete rebuild, the move for Daniels could end up being one of the most underrated offseason decisions in recent franchise history.