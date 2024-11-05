Early success proves Brooklyn Nets may have made huge mistake during the offseason
The Brooklyn Nets may have made a big mistake in trading Mikal Bridges during the offseason.
During the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in a deal that they could not refuse. From that aspect of the move, you can't blame the Nets for pulling the trigger. However, with the way Brooklyn has started this season, you can't help but wonder if the trade of Bridges will end up being considered somewhat of a mistake for the team. With Bridges on the roster right now, the argument could be made that they'd be off to an even better start.
Considering the Nets are 4-4, technically tied for third place (due to percentage points) in the Eastern Conference standings, Brooklyn may have missed an opportunity this season. With Bridges, this is a team that, if the first two weeks are any indication, could've been in a position to make the postseason in the conference. Sure, it's only been eight games but the early returns on the Nets are quite good. Heading into the start of the season, not much was expected from the Nets. At this point, the Nets have been the biggest surprise in the league.
What's fueling the Brooklyn Nets' hot start to the season?
Logging early-season wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies (twice), the Nets have been powered by their high-octane offense. The Nets have the No. 8 ranked offensive rating in the league and are led by Cam Thomas who is averaging 25 points per game. Dennis Schroder has been fantastic in his own right, averaging 20 points and seven assists per game. Adding Bridges to this lineup, and this is a team that couldn't been much more dangerous - and prolific - than they already are.
If the Nets goal is to be relevant in the East, trading Bridges, with how this team has looked to start this season, could be viewed as a potential mistake. I'll be the first to admit that five first-round picks for Bridges is an offer that Brooklyn couldn't refuse - especially considering how last season ended for the team. In a vacuum, though, it's hard to not think about how this team would be playing right now had they never made that offseason move.
I suppose it's easy to second-guess the move in retrospect. But as the Nets eye another rebuilding of their roster, there has to be at least some curiosity about the "what if" involving the Bridges deal. The Nets are a fun story but without Bridges, or a legit star on the roster, the team is nothing more than just that. A fun story. Perhaps with Bridges, this start to the season from the Nets would be much more than just an interesting observation.