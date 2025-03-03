Thompson Twins era has arrived for the thriving Rockets, Pistons

As we have watched both Ausar and Amen Thompson grow throughout their short careers, it's clear that these twin brothers are making an impact in the league. Although the two have had limited experience playing on different teams, neither has allowed this to dwell on their success at the professional level.

The Thompson twins attended high school together in Florida before making the decision to forego their final year of high school as well as their college eligibility to sign contracts with the Overtime Elite (OTE) league, a controversial basketball league that would aim towards providing high school prospects an opportunity to develop their skills and make a money off of their talents. This decision would set them on a unique path that wasn't considered reliable but would help in their growth in an experience other prospects wouldn't get.

At the time, NBA scouts and critics were skeptical of the OTE league and its ability to provide a high level of competition that would help prepare prospects for the NBA. But this concern quickly vanished through the realization of Amen and Ausar's skills. As the 2023 NBA Draft approached, Amen would be taken fourth overall to the Houston Rockets and Ausar, right behind him, with the fifth pick by the Detroit Pistons. This would make them the first twins to be selected in the top five picks of the draft in NBA history.

The impact of the Thompson Twins on the upstart Rockets, Pistons

Let's now fast forward to today's day, and so far, Amen has been the brother to log significant playing time with his Rockets. As Houston has been plagued with injuries to key players like Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Fred VanVleet, Amen has found a regular role within his team's rotation, being able to play as a guard as well as the forward position.

Meanwhile, Ausar's time in Detroit has been rather successful as well, with less opportunity given to him. The Pistons' deeper roster has resulted in more competitive minutes within the team. With this kind of depth, Ausar has averaged just over 20 minutes a game this season – compared to his brother's, who averages over 30 minutes a game.

However, when seeing the brothers' stats on a per-48-minute basis, the two have relatively similar stats. Showing that despite the difference in playing time, each of them can produce positive results for their respective teams. With Ausar's Pistons holding onto the six-seed in the Eastern Conference, having won nine of their last 10 games. And Amen's Rockets are sitting at a five-seed in the West.

With the different roles and opportunities on each of their teams, the Thompson twins have both found early success in the NBA at just 22 years old. As they continue to develop, it's possible we can see the two of them on the same team or maybe on separate teams. Given their potential as future stars in this league, their combined presence could ignite some excitement for not just their teams but the entire league with highly marketable opportunities.