Golden State Warriors: 9 Realistic 3-and-D trade targets to replace De'Anthony Melton
Exploring nine 3-and-D trade targets who could be on the Golden State Warriors' radar after losing De'Anthony Melton for the season to an injury.
The Golden State Warriors continue to be one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season. After a curious decision to let Klay Thompson walk in free agency, I'm not sure there were many expecting the Warriors to emerge as an improved team this season. Even after the additions of the offseason, this was a team that was going to be faced with the tall task of reemerging as a contender in the Western Conference without one of the best players in franchise history.
Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Warriors have been able to do through the first month-plus of the regular season. Sitting atop the Western Conference standings, the Warriors have the look of a team that is going to be a threat for the duration of the season. However, after losing De'Anthony Melton, one of their key offseason additions, to the season due to an injury, the Warriors find themselves in a difficult spot. Ideally, the Warriors would like to replace Melton with a similar 3-and-D player via trade.
However, that could prove to be difficult. But with some flexibility, the possibility will be there for the Warriors. As we inch closer and closer to the NBA Trade Deadline season, we explore nine potential wing players the Warriors could try to target via trade to replace Melton.
Haywood Highsmith, Miami Heat
With how up and down the Miami Heat's season has been thus far, I don't think it would be that shocking to see them explore the possibility of a trade before the deadline. If a player like Haywood Highsmith would become available, he's a target that could make a ton of sense for a team like the Warriors. Highsmith is a strong versatile defensive player with some offensive upside. Playing on such a dangerous offensive system like the Warriors could help Highsmith in his offensive development.
Again, I'm not sure if the Heat is going to get to the point where they'd trade Highsmith but if they do, he's a player that could garner plenty of potential on the trade block. He could be another wing that the Warriors could lean on, especially on the defensive end of the floor once the game slows down in the postseason.