Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells adds another layer to team's championship pedigree

Rookie Jaylen Wells has emerged as a surprising rock for the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.

As the Memphis Grizzlies already have a stacked rotation with a load of young talent, the team has been able to find another potential stud in Jaylen Wells, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Being selected with the No. 39 overall pick, Wells has worked his way up the roster to earn a role in the Grizzlies' long road to a possible NBA Championship.

Memphis has continued to face the dilemma of having such a large amount of talent and not enough playing time to go around. The team has worked through a rotation of ten players getting over 20 minutes a game. However, they were lucky to land a prospect like Wells, who has been able to make an immediate impact. With a 38-20 record, the Grizzlies sit at a stalemate with the Denver Nuggets for the two-seed in the West, with Wells playing a key role in this success.

Wells, whose performance this season would be something to see from a lottery pick, is even emerging as a contender for the Rookie of the Year award – if he was to win the award, he would join Malcolm Brogdon in the 2016-2017 season as the only second-round picks to be named Rookie of the Year since the NBA reduced the draft to two rounds in 1989.

To get there, Wells will have to beat out other potential Rookie of the Year candidates Stephon Castle, Kel'el Ware, Yves Missi, and fellow Grizzlie teammate Zach Edey.

Jaylen Wells' rise to the NBA

A transfer from Division II school Sonoma State University, Wells later transferred to Washington State, a Division I school, in hopes of showing his game to a bigger audience. At 6-feet-8 inches, the forward combines excellent size with a versatile offensive game. He shows his ability to break down defenses, using his strength to get to the rim, his fluid jump shot, and his reliable post-fade. His style of play is similar to that of fellow Washington State alumnus Klay Thompson, but Wells has a noticeably larger frame.

As the Grizzlies continue to develop their overall team production, Wells' potential can shake up the rotation come playoff time and lead into the coming summer. His rise to success could result in other role players losing their jobs, adding an interesting competition within the organization.