Memphis Grizzlies general manager shoots down polarizing Ja Morant rumor

The Memphis Grizzlies are doing what they can to shoot down a speculative rumor concerning the future of Ja Morant.

As the final stretch of the NBA season ramps back up, the Memphis Grizzlies are second seed in the Western Conference standings. However, there are still some natural concerns about this team heading into the postseason - the biggest of which may revolve around Ja Morant, who while he's been good this season, he hasn't looked like his usual superstar self.

Morant is on pace to have the least productive season of his career since his sophomore year in the league and it's led many to wonder whether he's a worthy No. 1 for the Grizzlies. So much so that there was some recent speculation that revolved around the idea of the Grizzlies exploring Morant's trade market at some point in the not-so-distant future.

In response to that "report," Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman quickly did what he could to shoot down the speculation. Kleiman called the idea of the team trading Morant as a "fantasy" for executives across the league and that the Grizzlies have no interest in moving the face of their franchise.

The Memphis Grizzlies have much to prove heading into the postseason

No matter what may end up being the case for Morant, whether he's on the theoretical hot seat or not, it's clear that the Grizzlies still have very much to prove as a team heading into the NBA Playoffs. Through the first few years of the Morant-led Grizzlies, this is a team that has lost in the first round of the postseason twice, being upset by the 7th seed on one of those occasions. Memphis has only one playoff series under their belts with Morant through his first five seasons in the league.

I wouldn't say it's time to panic right now because Morant is still just 25 years old. However, if he's going to be considered the face of the franchise, you'd want to see a bit more success from the team with him as the leader. So far, that hasn't been the case. Maybe that all changes with a deep postseason run this year but until that happens, there are going to be some natural questions.

At least for now, it's pretty safe to slow down on the Morant trade speculation. But, I'd imagine, we could see it all start back up again if the Grizzlies have a disappointing showing in the playoffs or if Morant continues to struggle with his overall production when the team may need him the most.