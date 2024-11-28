Injury to Nets high-scoring guard will allow Jalen Wilson to shine in bigger role
An injury to Cam Thomas should give Jalen Wilson an even bigger role over the next few weeks.
It's been a bit of a surprise to see how competitive the Brooklyn Nets have been this season. One of the bigger reasons why is the continued development of Cam Thomas. Averaging 25 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field, Thomas has been a welcomed star for the team. However, after a recent injury, Thomas is expected to miss the next 3-4 weeks. Without him in the lineup, it will open the door for other players to step up.
One player who is expected to have an expanded role is rookie Jalen Wilson. Through the first quarter of the season, Wilson has already impressed. The former second-round pick is averaging nine points and four rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. With Thomas out for some time, there's a growing expectation that Wilson is going to get an even bigger opportunity. From all indications, it does seem he's ready for it.
Jalen Wilson is a steal from the 2024 NBA Draft
In what has been somewhat of an underwhelming 2024 NBA Draft class, Wilson has been a true steal for the Nets. As he continues to get more of an opportunity to shine, it will be interesting to see what his true ceiling is in the NBA. But at least with what he's been trusted with thus far, he's managed to pass every test that the Nets have thrown at him. That's a good sign for his future.
Even though Wilson may not be considered a centerpiece of the franchise type of talent, there's reason to believe that he could emerge as a valuable piece for the Nets as the team continues to build around their core. With the experience he carries, playing four years at Kansas, Wilson is likely the type of player who could embrace and succeed in any role. That's what the Nets have to be banking on at this point.
The next few weeks could be crucial as the Nets get a closer look at what they could possibly expect from Wilson, not only for the rest of this season but also into the future. However, if the first few weeks of his rookie season are any indication, Wilson is once again going to take full advantage of this expanded opportunity that he's likely going to receive.