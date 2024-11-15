It sure sounds like LeBron James' final season in the NBA could come in 2025-26
It's beginning to sound more and more like LeBron James' final season in the NBA could come during the 2025-26 campaign.
As he prepares to turn 40 years old, LeBron James continues to do those to defy the odds of an aging NBA player. A few nights ago, LeBron became the oldest player in NBA history to record three straight triple-doubles. But even though there aren't many indications that suggest he's slowing down, there are some signs that do point to the fact that his retirement is on the horizon - and probably closer than most realize.
First, it was LeBron who made waves on the retirement front as he said he wasn't going to linger in the NBA as others do. He recently told reporters that he's "not playing much longer" and he won't play "until the wheels fall off." He also mentioned "one or two years" as a soft timeline. But, again, you can't take anything at face value right now because there's so much over the course of a season that can impact such a big decision.
LeBron James might be ready to retire
However, taking it a step further, ESPN's Shams Charania said that he believes next season (2025-26) could be his last year in the league. He also noted that there's a chance LeBron's other son, Bryce, can keep him in the league another year or two as he attempts to make the jump to the Association. Bryce is currently a senior in High School. If LeBron wanted to wait for Bryce to make the jump to the NBA (assuming the league would want to do this whole song and dance again), that likley means LeBron would have to remain in the league until the 2026-27 season.
I'm not sure if that's a path LeBron would want to go down again, especially with his recent comments, but you never know. I suppose it is in play. However, as LeBron has flirted with the idea of retirement before, you'd have to imagine that there's a very good chance that next season could be his last in the league. Between his comments and the feeling that Charania, who is as plugged in as any other person in the league is getting, there seems to be a growing sense that the end for LeBron is on the precipice.
While a lot of the decision will be based on how LeBron feels both physically and mentally, you also have to believe that this decision will also be driven by the Los Angeles Lakers. If the team isn't close to winning a title, it will probably make the decision that much simpler for LeBron. At this point, LeBron is playing for championships. And if the Lakers aren't very competitive in a couple of seasons, there won't be much upside to LeBron putting his body through the grueling NBA season.
LeBron James is going to go down as arguably the best player of all time, depending on who you ask. At worst, he's unanimously the second-greatest player to ever dribble a basketball. The fact that the end of his career is so close is quite depressing. A new era for the NBA is on the horizon and will officially begin once LeBron retires, which is looking more and more like it could happen after the 2025-26 season.