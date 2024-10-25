The Los Angeles Lakers have promising pieces in place but are not a contender
By Brian Yalung
The Los Angeles Lakers are set for a promising season but by no means should they be considered a championship contender.
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a good start, winning their first 2024-25 regular season game over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 110-103, a couple of days ago. However, one game does not dictate how the Purple and Gold will fare the rest of the way.
That win did however answer a lot of questions in mind. At the top of the list was how first-year head coach J.J. Redick would perform. All eyes were on the 40-year-old former shooting guard as critics held contrasting opinions on how he would fare as a coach.
It was understandable that some were skeptical. Redick had no coaching experience, something that raised questions. Considering how seasoned coaches like Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham tried and failed, it was hard to fathom how the 2006 Naismith Player of the Year would survive.
J.J. Redick is a student of the game
Setting aside the coaching experience debate, most failed to consider that Redick managed to stay in the league for 15 seasons. Although he never won an NBA championship or individual accolades, the former Duke Blue Devil found a way to make the roster of several teams.
Redick was content being a role player, relying on his outside shooting to help out teams that he played for. But aside from that, he remained a student of the game. He studied opponents, another prerequisite to last in the league.
With that in mind, Redick's shift to coaching was likened to that of Steve Kerr. Decorated book author Roland Lazenby pointed out how the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NBA Draft grinded to last in the league, studying everything – including the little details of the game.
"“Those guys (Redick and Kerr) had to be grinders. They had to study everything. All the little details of the game. That’s what J.J. Redick brings to the Lakers,” the veteran journalist stated when he appeared on Sports Bytes Philippines. "
Relationships count
Aside from grinding, Lazenby also pointed out another aspect of why Redick can succeed as head coach of the Lakers. He explained how J.J.s relationships will matter, particularly with LeBron James.
The obvious start of it was the podcast that James and Redick started early this year. The Lindy’s Pro Basketball Annual editor believes that this was a critical factor. It was a relationship that blossomed and it will now be up to J.J. to establish that with other Lakers players.
Based on the team’s performance thus far, it appears that the 6-foot-3 guard is off to a good start. Aside from James, it appears he has also won the trust of another big name Anthony Davis.
"We trust him, as far as what he teaches us, what he wants us to do on the floor on both ends and it’s our job to go execute it."- Anthony Davis
Promising season but Lakers need to be realistic
The only thing the Lakers have accomplished so far is winning their opening match. Redick knows that they are in for a long season and work still needs to be done. Would the effort be enough to win a championship?
Lazenby feels it would be foolish to expect the Lakers to win the title this year. The Lakers are primed for a good year, laying down a new foundation for the years to come.
"Anybody who thinks the Lakers should be a favorite to win any championship this season, well, they’re not very realistic. What the Lakers do have a chance to do is to be really good and to have a great year."
LeBron is still around although there is no telling until when he will be actively playing. However, LBJ is expected to continue working with Redick to figure out how the Lakers can get better. Hence, expect the two to exchange notes, figuring out how to bring back lost glory to Hollywood.
The true test for James, Redick, and the Lakers has yet to come. Although the T-Wolves are no pushovers, the real challenge starts once they face powerhouse teams such as the Boston Celtics or even the Denver Nuggets among others.