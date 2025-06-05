Jalen Williams' invaluable talent can't be denied as Thunder prepare for NBA Finals

The player who has earned the most headlines and has received the most credit for the massive success the Oklahoma City Thunder has received this season is none other than newly crowned NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He has surpassed expectations and has taken his game to another level after finishing in 2nd place in last season's MVP race.

But beside every MVP, there is that trusty wingman who can take the pressure off the team's star player, as Jalen Williams has been Robin to SGA's Batman and has also been a key factor when it comes to the Thunder's playoff run. Williams has been nothing but spectacular and has had a breakout season. He was named to his 1st NBA All-Star team and has made a compelling argument for the masses of whether he and SGA are now the best duo in the league.

After the series-clinching win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the WCF, Williams joined elite company as he became the 5th player in NBA history to average at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists and advance to the NBA Finals at the age of 23 or younger. The other players on that list just so happen to be Hall of Famers Jerry West and Kobe Bryant, and future Hall of Famer LeBron James. Williams' stellar season may have flown under the radar just a little bit due to the dominance, but he has been a huge reason why the Thunder will represent the West in the Finals.

Williams has proven that he is invaluable to one of the best teams in the league due to the fact that he is capable of guarding every position, as he has excelled as a phenomenal on-ball defender, and he was named to the All-NBA Defensive Third Team.

Williams has also developed into one of the better defensive wings in the league, who is capable of switching effectively against any matchup or position. The modern-day wings in today's NBA are not the power forwards of old, and it's tough for most players to guard guys who are bigger and taller. Despite being only 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds, Williams assumed the responsibility of guarding opposing teams' bigger players and effectively manned the 4 and the 5 when Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein were sidelined with injuries. That just goes to show the importance of Williams's presence on both ends of the floor and how he makes things easier for his teammates.

Opposing defenses also have to account for his production on the offensive end, and being able to share the floor with the reigning MVP allows Williams to have favorable matchups. He has developed into a legit 2-way second option for the Thunder and is more than capable of leading the team whenever SGA goes to the bench.

Williams plays and fits his role well and is good enough to be a number one option if he played elsewhere. He is a versatile, unselfish, team-first player who has a great mindset for the game of basketball, which are all characteristics that should serve him well as he prepares to help the Thunder capture an NBA title.