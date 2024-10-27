Jonathan Kuminga's days with Warriors may be numbered according to recent rumors
Jonathan Kuminga's future with the Golden State Warriors is very much uncertain beyond this season.
Heading into the NBA's rookie-scale extension deadline, which was marked by the start of the regular season, the hope was that the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga could find a middle ground on a contract extension. That didn't happen as both sides decided it was in their best interests to allow this season to play out. Stemming from that decision, there is already some potential fallout.
According to a recent report, there's already growing speculation that Kuminga could have a list of suitors heading into next summer. One team to keep an eye on as Kuminga prepares for restricted free agency, in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, is the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is expected to have a pretty clean cap sheet next summer and Kuminga could be considered a worthy gamble for the team.
But the list of potential Kuminga suitors is expected to grow. Considering the Warriors may not have much more financial flexibility next summer, there's a growing chance they could be outbid in their pursuits to re-sign the talented big.
Jonathan Kuminga's slow start to the season
With the hope that Kuminga would enter this season in stride, he's had an admittedly slow start to the year. Through two games, while the Warriors may be experiencing success, Kuminga has gotten off to a rough start. Through the first week of the season, Kuminga is averaging just six points and three rebounds on 29 percent shooting from the field. He's also averaging under 20 minutes per contest.
It is a bit odd what has happened with Kuminga to start the season, especially considering he looked like a player primed for a breakout year. It's truly a small sample size for Kuminga and it would be outrageous to freak out about a slow start. But it's clear that if something doesn't change quickly, it could complicate Kuminga's situation even more with the Warriors.
And if the whispers are accurate that Kuminga could be drawn elsewhere next summer, perhaps it's something the Warriors may foresee and be proactive about the possibility of losing him for nothing. I wouldn't say it's likely but would it be surprising if the Warriors explore Kuminga's trade market before the deadline?
If nothing else, it's certainly something to watch and another layer to this increasingly complicated situation.