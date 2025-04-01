Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges have kept the Knicks afloat without Jalen Brunson

As the New York Knicks continue to try to survive without Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges have helped keep the team afloat.

With the return of Jalen Brunson still uncertain, the New York Knicks have faced an up-and-down stretch without their franchise star. While some players have stepped up, late-game execution has remained a challenge, ultimately showing light to the leadership concerns the team has without their point guard.

New York has squeezed their way into wins against struggling teams but has yet to find a solution against stronger competition. The Knicks have secured just one win against teams with a winning percentage above .500 in Brunson's absence – a stat that can be concerning in their push toward the NBA playoffs. Despite the rocky stretch, a few players have found another layer to production on the court to keep New York competitive in the Eastern Conference standings.

Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges are keeping the Knicks afloat

One of the biggest standouts for the Knicks has been OG Anunoby. In March, he averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, two steals, and a block per game. Proving his value on both offense and defense. His expanded role has shown his importance to the team, highlighting a major impact he can have in the NBA Playoffs.

As Brunson is a primary option for scoring, his playmaking is another strong part of his game. Without his 7.4 assists per game, the Knicks have adjusted their offensive strategy. This gives Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges more opportunities to display their passing abilities. Hart has averaged 7.1 assists per game, and Bridges has provided 5.2 assists per game over the 12-game stint Brunson has missed. Their combined assists have helped keep the offense afloat.

Looking ahead towards the NBA Playoffs

While the Knicks have managed to stay competitive, their struggles against stronger opponents highlight the need for Brunson's leadership as they head into the final stretch of the season. Anunoby's ability to increase his all-around play and the playmaking contributions from Hart and Bridges have been good for the Knicks, but their star point guard's return is needed in New York's pursuit of a title this season.

Brunson's return could be the turning point the Knicks need. Until then, New York will look to find more ways to close out games and maintain their position in the Eastern Conference standings. If players are able to continue to step up in this stretch, the Knicks could come back playing even better at the perfect time in the season.