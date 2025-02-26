Keyonte George is beginning to blossom into a star player for the Utah Jazz

The investment in Keyonte George's development is beginning to pay off for the Utah Jazz.

The Utah Jazz aren't the most exciting team to watch this season, sitting at the very bottom of the Western Conference with a record of 14-43 – we can all assume that the Jazz don't have their mind set on a playoff push.

With this being said, there are still some diamonds in the rough. Some are bigger than others, and in this case, it's Keyonte George. At just 21 years old, the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has only gotten better since stepping foot in the league last year.

It seems like the Jazz have noticed this as well – Utah has been playing George the second-most minutes per game on the roster, only behind Lauri Markkanen, and more than players like John Collins, Colin Sexton, and even former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz appear to be giving him as many reps as possible to help him develop quickly and show their commitment to him moving forward

Keyonte George's development

George has improved in every major stat category this season compared to his rookie campaign. Although his free-throw percentage has gone down, his field-goal percentage and three-point percentage have improved.

Since playing in All-Star weekend for the Rising Stars, George has hit 13 three-pointers in three games while putting up stat lines that include:

20 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists vs. OKC

30 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists vs. HOU

21 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists vs. POR

His twitchy playmaking ability creates mismatches on switches, and with the depth the Jazz have for front court players, pick-and-roll play calls can work effectively.

He shoots a quick-release jump shot that's smooth like Damian Lillard or Utah Jazz legend Kyle Korver – two all-time great shooters this league has seen. However, his consistency will be something to look for in moving forward in George's NBA journey. We have seen splashes of potential, like when he tied the rookie record for three-pointers in a game, draining nine threes on Feb. 15, 2023, against the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Jazz haven't been able to create much success since the departure of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert in 2022, there are some players who are worth taking note of. Keyonte George seems like he has the potential to be a future All-Star player for a team in the future as Utah has him under contract until 2027.