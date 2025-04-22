Knicks dangerously on upset alert after dropping homecourt to Detroit Pistons

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter of Game 1, the Detroit Pistons fell apart down the stretch as the New York Knicks' experience took over to help them take a 1-0 series lead in their first-round NBA Playoff series. However, it's almost as if the Pistons grew up significantly from Game 1 to Game 2.

In Game 2, clinging to a lead, the Pistons did a great job of holding off the Knicks this time around. Detroit used a 6-0 run with a little over one minute left in the game not only to win Game 2 to tie the series at one game apiece, but also to successfully steal homecourt advantage away from New York in the process.

As the series shifts to Detroit for Games 3 and 4, the Pistons have to be considered in a great spot to potentially pull off the first-round sereis upset over the Knicks. In the first two games, Detroit did exactly what they needed to do. They split their road games and proved in both games that they have what it takes to keep pace with the Knicks.

If the Pistons can protect their home floor, they are in line to win their first playoff series since 2008. We may be getting a little ahead of ourselves here, but the Pistons are here and they're making some noise in the East bracket.

Cade Cunningham's breakout Game 2

After slightly struggling with his shooting in Game 1, Cade Cunningham bounced back in a huge way in Game 2. In the Pistons' win Monday night, Cunningham finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists on 11-21 shooting from the field. If Cunningham is going to continue to play at this level, the Knicks may have a huge problem on their hands.

Dennis Schroder also played a huge role in the Pistons' Game 2 win on the road as he finished with 20 big points off the bench. If Detroit is going to put itself in a position to pull off this upset, Cunningham is going to need more help from the rest of his supporting cast. Even though the Pistons outlasted the Knicks in Game 2, I'm not sure they'll be able to hold New York under 100 points that many more times.

Detroit was superb defensively in Game 2, but the Knicks will almost certainly bounce back on that end of the floor. And the Pistons need to be prepared for that as we get deeper into this series.

The Pistons did what they needed to do in New York. If they're going to emerge as a serious threat to win their first-round playoff series against the Knicks, they'll have to be even better on their home floor in Games 3 and 4. Through two games, however, the Knicks are on upset alert.