After years of being the NBA’s whipping boys, the Detroit Pistons have finally figured it out. They are no longer the laughingstock of the league and are now contenders.

The change from within is apparent. After a mediocre season that saw them win only 14 games in the 2023-24 season, the Motor City squad has more than tripled its wins. This improvement has catapulted them into the playoffs — the first time they’ve advanced since 2019.

A person who arguably deserves credit for the Pistons’ turnaround is J.B. Bickerstaff. Focusing on discipline, a team-first mentality, and a culture of resilience, Detroit has become an entirely new team that opposing teams should not take lightly.

Pistons find identity through defense

One notable change the Pistons made was improving their defense. Their new defensive identity is a big reason behind their resurgence, making it tougher for the opposition to score easily. They have a defensive rating of 112.1, which is 9th in the league this season.

Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart anchor the defensive matrix of the Motor City squad. Duren has been a huge presence for the Pistons, controlling the rebounds and establishing himself as a strong rim protector.

As for Stewart, the 16th overall pick of the 2020 Draft is a versatile defender for Bickerstaff. “Beef Stew” can guard multiple positions, using his tenacity and work ethic to become a vital part of the Pistons' defensive crew.

There is also rookie swingman Ausar Thompson helping out on the defensive end. The Pine Crest High School standout has been providing quality minutes for Bickerstaff — someone who can also guard multiple positions.

The evolution has left many impressed, one of whom is former NBA player DeMarcus Cousins. Boogie, someone known for his toughness and defensive efforts in his prime, lauded Detroit for its transformation.

"They have embraced that Detroit culture and grit. The physicality, the toughness... they stick together and fight whoever," the 6-foot-10 Cousins stated when he appeared on Run It Back on FanDuel TV.

Cunningham finally breaks out

Beyond the defense, there is also Cade Cunningham. Although it took the Oklahoma State product several years, “Motorcade” has finally come of age.

The 6-foot-6 guard, once considered a potential franchise bust, has evolved into a leader long overdue for a breakout. He has stepped up big time, contributing in scoring, rebounding, and assisting each time he takes the floor.

So far, Cade is playing the best basketball of his four years in the league. He is averaging a career-best 26.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in 35 minutes of action as of this writing.

However, one department that Cunningham needs to check is taking care of the ball. He is averaging 4.4 turnovers this season — a no-no, especially once the postseason wars come around.

Pistons Vets are also delivering

With most of the young guys playing well, providing support and guiding them is equally important. This is where players like Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. come in.

Harris is a consistent presence in the scoring, rebounding, and assist departments. Although they may not be eye-popping numbers, his efforts are an example that players like Cunningham and Duren look up to.

Beasley, a tested veteran, has also been helping out offensively. He is one of the potent perimeter threats for the Pistons. He has had his moments with the franchise and is arguably a potent offensive spark.

Can the Pistons go deep in the playoffs?

The Pistons have officially locked up the sixth seed and will face the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. In their regular season head-to-head, the Pistons have bested the Knicks 3-1. But everyone knows that the narrative changes in the playoffs — a reason why Bickerstaff and his team need to be ready.

Making the playoffs for the first time since 2019 is already an achievement for Detroit. But getting past the first round is another goal.

The last time the Pistons did so was way back in 2008, when they got as far as the Eastern Conference Finals. Hence, this could be added motivation for the three-time NBA champions, who are not done pulling off surprises.