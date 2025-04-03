Lakers, Warriors set to square off in crucial final regular season matchup

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers still have much to play for entering the final few games of the regular season.

These two teams have a lot more to lose than just bragging rights in their matchup on Thursday – it can be a factor in the final standings in the Western Conference, and the Golden State Warriors will look to avoid a season sweep from the Los Angeles Lakers. Let's break it down.

Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James: A Familiar Rivalry

Two legends face off once again, and LeBron James has been able to gain the upper hand in the future Hall of Famers' all-time regular season matchups, 14-12. James also has the better stats, averaging 30.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, compared to Curry's 24.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists when playing against each other in the regular season.

The momentum could be on Curry's side, though, coming off of a 52-point explosion, while James has struggled with a groin injury and has averaged just 19 points in his last five games. It will be interesting to see if Curry can continue his hot hand or if James can bounce back from his scoring slump.

Can the Warriors contain Luke Doncic?

Draymond Green leads a Warriors defense that will be assigned to slow down Luka Doncic. The newly acquired Laker has been finding his way with a new team as he averaged 30.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 8.6 assists in March. Even with Jimmy Butler III expected to help defend Doncic, slowing him down and limiting his impact will be the ultimate goal for Golden State.

With LeBron James by his side, Doncic will be difficult to handle if the both of them can get going.

X Factors: Role Players to watch in the matchup

Austin Reaves has been a huge factor in the success of the Lakers this season. With him averaging nearly 20 points a game this season, he shouldn't be considered a role player, and his impact should be noticeable on Thursday. Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht have been two guys that were impactful in past games against Golden State and should be monitored in this game.

For Golden State, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski have played well against the Lakers this season, and their production in this game will be important in the Warriors finding success.

With playoff positioning on the line, this battle in the West is important for both teams. As Stephen Curry and LeBron James inch closer to the end of their careers, each game for them is must-watch TV. The Warriors will have a tough challenge on the road against a Laker squad that has one of the best home records in the league. All of these factors have the potential to make this game a thriller on Thursday night.