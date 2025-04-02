3 Reasons the Golden State Warriors can will win the 2025 NBA Championship

Three big reasons why the Golden State Warriors could end up winning the 2025 NBA Championship.

Less than two weeks away from the official end of the regular season, there's one team that continues to make unexpected waves via a strong second-half surge. After a pretty unmemorable first half of the season, the Golden State Warriors have looked like a completely different team down the stretch. Since the big move for Jimmy Butler at the NBA Trade Deadline, it's been difficult to ignore just how good this team has been.

With both Jimmy and Steph Curry in the lineup, the Warriors are 18-2 on the season. Since the trade deadline, the Warriors are 18-5. Over the last six weeks of the season, the Warriors have successfully played their way out of the NBA Play-In Tournament bubble to a team that could end up finishing as a top-4 seed in the Western Conference.

The Golden State Warriors are a scary dark horse contender

Whether they can make up two games against the Los Angeles Lakers with just seven games left in the season is irrelevant. No matter where the Warriors finish in the regular season standings, it's become quite clear - they're not just going to be a problem in the Western Conference playoffs, but I'd argue they're very much a strong contender. With how the team has been playing of late, it'd be impossible not to consider the Warriors as a real threat to make a deep postseason run.

As the start of the NBA Playoffs quickly approaches, we take a closer look at three big reasons why the Warriors could end up winning the 2025 NBA Championship.