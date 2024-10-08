Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Keys to re-emerging as a championship contender
Can the Los Angeles Lakers find enough magic to help them re-emerge as championship contenders this season?
The Los Angeles Lakers will enter a new season with hopes of making another run at an NBA title. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis in the twilight of their careers, can the organization capitalize on the limited amount of time they have left with their respective superstars? What players will improve and take that next step and embrace a bigger role? And can Austin Reaves become the player we all know he can eventually become?
All eyes will also be focused on new coach J.J. Redick and how the players will adapt to his system. Could this be the year the Lakers out of the Western Conference? We explore all those questions and concerns with three keys that will be essential for a successful season.
J.J. Redick needs to hit the ground running
One main thing fans will be monitoring when the Los Angeles Lakers begin the season is how new head coach J.J. Redick will use and implement aging superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James will be entering his 22nd season at age 39 and Davis will begin his 13th year in the league at age 31.
The hope may be for the star duo to take on as less responsibility as possible to carry the team as they have during the past few seasons. It will be difficult to watch James take a backseat but it will be interesting to see how Redick will compensate for his production if he reduces his minutes. Redick will have to come up with creative ways to get the rest of his players going without having to heavily depend on James and Davis so much.
Everyone knows that the star duo is the backbone of the team, but if it's not necessary for them to play excessive minutes, and if the other players can prove that they are ready to step up and assume more of the scoring responsibilities, then that scenario could work in the team's favor. James and Davis are seasoned, experienced veterans, and they are capable of turning it up at any given time. The idea is to coast through the season, secure a playoff spot, and have their stars healthy when the playoffs begin.