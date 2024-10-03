NBA Rumors: Good 'vibes' might save the Los Angeles Lakers season
NBA Rumors: After an inactive offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers may be relying on good 'vibes' to salvage this season.
After an inactive offseason in which the team didn't do much to improve their roster aside from the 2024 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers will certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to re-emerge as a contender in the Western Conference. In fact, at this point, the argument can be made that the Lakers are somewhat of an afterthought in the West heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Looking at the hierarchy of the West, there are at least five teams (Thunder, Wolves, Nuggets, Suns, Mavs) that are clearly better than the Lakers heading into the start of the season. There are another three of four teams (Grizzlies, Kings, Pelicans, Warriors) in that tier with the Lakers.
In short, it will be difficult to navigate through the West this season. And if the Lakers are going to rely on one thing after a pretty much inactive offseason, perhaps it's the good "vibes" that could help salvage the team - which is reportedly at an all-time high by those in attendance through the first few days of training camp.
What additions did the Los Angeles Lakers make this offseason?
The only two new additions to the roster heading into the start of the season are Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, who were both selected by the team in the 2024 NBA Draft. Knecht was the 17th overall pick in the draft while Bronny was selected 55th overall by the team. Whether either of them will make a big impact for the team this season remains to be seen.
But if one does, you'd have to assume it will be Knecht. Bronny could eventually be a contributor for the team down the line but he's a player very much in the early stages of his development.
Knecht, on the other hand, has the potential to be a key contributor off the bench. With what he's able to do on the offensive end of the floor, he could certainly play a role for a team that oftentimes lacks a spark off the bench.
Knecht is far more than just a good 3-point shooter, and he proved that during his final season at Tennessee. The question is, how long will it take for him to catch up to the NBA speed and learn the Lakers' offense?