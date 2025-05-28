Mavs will pursue reckless and unnecessary offseason move if recent rumors are true

The Dallas Mavericks could be on the verge of a reckless and completely unnecessary offseason move.

Even though Kyrie Irving is set to miss a good portion of the start of next season, the Dallas Mavericks are still intent on being extremely aggressive, perhaps in a reckless and completely unnecessary manner, heading into the NBA offseason. According to a recent report, the Mavs are looking to find a starting-caliber point guard, either via free agency or trade, in an attempt to find a replacement or stopgap option in the place of Kyrie Irving.

Considering a few of the names that have been linked to the Mavs already, it does seem as if they're doing a bit too much. Already with Kyrie on the roster, and with the hope that he will be able to return at some point before the final stretch of the season, I'm not sure they need to target any of the big-name players such as Lonzo Ball or Jrue Holiday, two names that Dallas has already been linked to.

The one name that does make sense for the Dallas Mavericks

Chris Paul is another name that has been linked to the Mavs, which actually makes sense. If the Mavs are going to make this type of addition ahead of the start of the season, in an attempt to supplement the depth behind Kyrie as he continues to recover from injury, the Mavs don't need to go that expensive or costly. Trading for Ball or Holiday is going to cost real assets and is only going to tie up this organization even more financially. If they truly want to build around Kyrie, Anthony Davis, and Cooper Flagg, that's probably not a smart tactic.

It's clear that the Mavs aren't sold on their roster with the way it's currently built, sans Kyrie. They're probably concerned about their overall offensive firepower, along with the chance that AD could miss time. He's had durability issues before and has played in more than 60 games in a season just once in the last five years. At the same time, especially with the expected addition of Flagg, I'm not sure the Mavs should be overly pushing to make such a rash move that they could end up regretting in a few months.

Do the Mavs truly want to absorb the final three years ($104 million) of Holiday's contract? Ball's contract is much more manageable, but he's also not the most durable player, either. I'm not sure I see the vision behind that move in the long run either.

The Mavs got some generational luck by earning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The last thing they need to do is push it by making a completely unnecessary offseason move. That's what they'd be doing if they made a bold play for a big-money point guard.