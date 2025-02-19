NBA Trade Rumors: Shocking Ja Morant rumor may significantly alter Grizzlies' future

NBA Trade Rumors: If the Memphis Grizzlies fizzle out in the postseason, there could be some questions about Ja Morant's future with the team.

Over the last couple of years, Ja Morant's career has taken a pretty strong shift in a downward trajectory. He still has the potential to be great but there's no question that the last two seasons have certainly blurred his future as a superstar. Last season, Morant had to manage through a suspension and significant injury that only allowed him to play in nine total games.

After essentially missing all of last season, his output this year has also left a bit to be desired. He's on pace to finish this year by taking a huge step back in production. In 32 games played this season (he's 22 games already), Morant is averaging 21 points, seven assists, and four rebounds per game. Those are quality numbers but they'd be the lowest overall statistical output since his sophomore season in the league.

Even though the Grizzlies are sitting as the second seed in the Western Conference, it's difficult to not have questions about the direction of this franchise, especially with Morant struggling as much as he has this season. It's gotten to the point where, according to a recent report, if the Grizzlies fizzle out in the postseason, it could lead to the franchise having to decide whether they should open the door to trading Morant.

Should the Memphis Grizzlies explore trading Ja Morant?

I don't believe that exploring the option of trading Morant is that outlandish of an idea if you're the Grizzlies. Even if Morant hasn't lost a step in recent years, the fact that he's seen a drop in overall production and efficiency has to be at least somewhat concerning. For such a young player, that isn't common.

And if the Grizzlies were to be subjected to an early playoff exit, that would mean the team has only one playoff series win with Morant as their leadman. Of course, it would be foolish to place all the blame on Morant for the team's lack of success in the postseason. However, because the NBA is a star-driven league, he's generally going to have to take the blame.

Naturally, if the Grizzlies do disappoint in the postseason again, there are going to be questions about whether Morant is a palyer worth building around. Even more so considering the step back in production that he's seen so far this season. Piggybacking off that, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Grizzlies explore Morant's trade market if there is at least some hesitation about him being the face of the franchise.