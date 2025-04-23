Miami Heat's pipe dream plan for Giannis may be more likely than it's ever been

As the NBA offseason quickly approaches, Giannis Antetokounmpo may be back on the table for the Miami Heat.

Over the past few years, one of the bigger pipe dreams for the Miami Heat has revolved around the idea of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, at least up until now, the Milwaukee Bucks have not been interested in the idea of trading Giannis. After all, why should they? Fresh off winning the NBA Championship in 2021, it never made sense for the Bucks to go down that path.

That may all be changing. If the Bucks end up losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs for a third straight season, it could force the franchise into some big-picture questions. The option of trading Giannis may not be at the top of their list, but because of their lack of flexibility over the next few years, there's an argument to be made that the Bucks may not have any other option if they hope to turn things around.

The Bucks don't own their own first-round draft pick until 2031, they don't have any blossoming young players on their roster, and they don't have many tradable pieces on their roster. In other words, the Bucks are in an almost impossible position as they look to retool around Giannis.

The Bucks may have to make the difficult decision to trade Giannis

That could lead the Bucks to a decision that perhaps they may not want to make. To save the franchise, they might have to trade Giannis. As the whispers continue to swirl surrounding that possibility, there are probably many teams across the league that are preparing for this pipe dream scenario.

One of those teams has to be the Heat. The idea of Miami being able to make a trade offer the Bucks would be willing to consider for Giannis is as real as it's ever been. As the Bucks continued to struggle in the postseason, the reality of a potential Giannis trade has to be crossing their mind. It may not be their first option, but if they can't tangibly upgrade the roster, they may not have a better alternative.

I still believe there are many things that need to happen before Giannis hits the trade block. However, the Heat is going to be on the hunt for a star player this offseason, and it's not that outlandish of an idea that Giannis could hit the trade market sooner rather than later. Maybe the Heat's plan to try and lure Giannis out of Milwaukee is not that much of a pipe dream after all.