Milwaukee Bucks: 3 Strategic ways to avoid disaster, salvage the season
There are a few ways the Milwaukee Bucks can strategically salvage their season after a truly bad start.
The Milwaukee Bucks came into this season expecting to be one of the best teams in the NBA as they are equipped with a roster that has more than enough talent to compete for a title. If slow starts to a season are any detriment to overcome, head coach Doc Rivers and company may find themselves in an uphill battle in order to gain ground in what should be a competitive Eastern Conference. The Bucks are currently 1-6, but the good news is that there is still plenty of time for a turnaround.
The Bucks have not established an identity and have no consistent point of attack outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. But there are ways to change that; let's explore three strategic ways the Bucks can turn their season around.
Utilizing and preserving Khris Middleton
A huge reason the Milwaukee Bucks are struggling could be partly attributed to the absence of three-time NBA all-star Khris Middleton. Last season, Middleton was able to provide 15.1 points per game and also served as a dependable shooter whenever Antetokounmpo drives and kicks. The Bucks could surely use Middleton's scoring prowess as they currently rank 23rd in offensive efficiency.
Middleton is still recovering from offseason surgery on both ankles and Rivers has stated that there is no timetable for his return. Whenever he does come back, Middleton is capable of working as a shot creator to alleviate pressure off of Antetokounmpo and Lillard. He could also serve as another ball handler in half-court sets and may become the difference in the Bucks turning their season around.
One big trade could change the vibes
Whether it's in the near future or before the NBA Trade Deadline, Bucks general manager Jon Horst must strongly consider acquiring a veteran point guard who has a pass-first mentality and can keep his teammates focused and engaged. The Bucks are currently 27th overall in assists per game and the team could desperately use a distributor. Lillard averages 6.7 assists per game which is good for 12th best in the NBA, but he is better playing off the ball and is more efficient when he is catching and shooting or coming off of screens.
A name that the Bucks could go after is San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul. Now in the twilight of his career, Paul shouldn't mind having the opportunity to play for a title and his experience along with his veteran leadership would be a perfect fit with the Bucks personnel. He is only on a one-year deal so it shouldn't be difficult to facilitate a trade unless the Spurs improve and reach contender status.
Another player the Bucks could target is Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets are in a rebuilding phase and are not expected to contend this season. Simmons is basically in a make-or-break year and has a lot to prove before he reaches free agency this summer. What better opportunity would it be for him if he could make a difference on the Bucks roster? Simmons should fit in seamlessly considering the fact that all he has to do is do what he does best. Facilitate the offense, make plays, and guard the opposing team's biggest offensive threat. However, acquiring him could prove to be difficult considering his large contract.
It starts on the defensive end of the floor
One of the main reasons for the Milwaukee Bucks' slow start is because of their atrocious defensive performance. The team is currently 23rd in that category and the coaching staff will have to figure out how to fix it if they are going to get back to their winning ways.
The team doesn't appear to be motivated on the defensive end as they appear to lack the discipline to get back in transition. Turnovers have also been a major factor in the team's struggles, no one seems to be communicating and they are struggling mightily to defend against the pick-and-roll. That was a role Jrue Holiday filled during his tenure with the team, but the front office has failed to fill the void he left. Antetokounmpo makes the most sense as a defensive enforcer, but do the Bucks really want to risk their star player getting in foul trouble or exhausting himself so much while defending?
The Bucks entered the season with the 7th oldest roster in the league with an average age of 27.8. They have an older roster that lacks athleticism outside of Antetokounmpo and Rivers' style of coaching appears to be a bit archaic and outdated to say the least when it comes to the modern NBA. So far the Bucks have been the biggest disappointment and it's a strong possibility that their star player could become agitated with the continuous losing.
Antetokounmpo has strongly expressed his desire to win and how important it is to him, and if Rivers and company can't begin to right the ship, they could see their star player desire to play elsewhere. With their limited draft capital and with the second apron payroll restrictions in place, it could be difficult for the front office to get what the team needs.
At the end of the day, Antetokounmpo knows that he has done enough to secure his place in Bucks history and that he has done enough and has sacrificed for the organization. But will the Bucks be willing to sacrifice in return in order to improve the team?