Milwaukee Bucks have renewed playoff hope again with latest injury update

The Milwaukee Bucks can't feel great about their performance in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers. However, there's at least some renewed hope for the team heading into Game 2. Damian Lillard has officially been cleared and is expected to return to the Bucks' lineup as they look to even their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Pacers at one game apiece.

Lillard will make his long-awaited return to the Bucks lineup after missing the month of the season. Lillard last played in a game for the Bucks on March 18. The hope is that Lillard's return will help boost the Bucks in their attempt to climb back into the series against the Pacers.

Milwaukee, without Lillard, lost Game 1 to the Pacers by 19 points. From the opening tip, it was clear that the Bucks were not up to the task. The Pacers outclassed the Bucks in almost every way as Milwaukee struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor. Other than Giannis Antetokounmpo's 35 points, the four other starters combined for just 14 points. That's not a winning formula in the playoffs.

Can the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers?

If the Bucks are going to have any shot at beating the Pacers in this series, they're going to need much more than just the return of Lillard to spark them. Something that has plagued the Bucks almost all season long, the team's supporting cast has to be much better. With how they looked in Game 1, that's certainly not going to cut it if Milwaukee is going to come back in this series.

The return of Lillard could very much be the first step in that direction. Or, at least, that's the hope. Maybe the return of Lillard will give this team the awakening it needs. Against such a high-throttle offense like the Pacers, Lillard's offensive firepower will certainly be valued. If Lillard doesn't have a ton of rust in his game, there's a reason to believe he could make a huge impact as soon as he steps on the floor for the Bucks.

As Game 2 quickly approaches, it will be interesting to see how Lillard looks right out of the gate. Even though he's expected to return to the floor, there are still questions about whether he'll be on a minute restriction or if he'll even start right out of the gate.

Even after a poor performance in Game 1, not all is lost for the Bucks. And the return of Lillard will certainly give this team some much-needed life.