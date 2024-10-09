Minnesota Timberwolves: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Can Anthony Edwards pick up where he left off?
Even though Julius Randle is going to emerge as an important piece for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, the team is only going to go as far as Anthony Edwards can take them. The big question for the Wolves is whether he'll be able to pick up where he left last season. The last time Edwards was in a Wolves uniform, he was an emerging superstar in the league and helped push the Wolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years. If he can be that rising star player again, Minnesota will be in good hands this season. But that's far from a given considering the inconsistency of some of the star players in this league.
Edwards looked like the real deal last season and the expectation is that he will continue on that superstar path. But for such a young player, we're going to have to see it again before he's crowned as one of the best players in the NBA.
Edwards has all the tools to emerge as just that and is everything you look for in the face of the franchise. It would be extremely surprising if Edwards didn't carry the momentum from last season into this year.