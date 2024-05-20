Anthony Edwards continues to blossom into superstar as Wolves punch ticket to WCF
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have arrived and they may end up winning it all.
For the first time in 20 years, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves back in the Western Conference Finals. After dethroning the defending champion Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on the road, the Wolves will now prepare to take on the Dallas Mavericks in the conference finals. Game 1 is slated for Wednesday, May 22.
There are many contributors to the Wolves' success this season, but I'm not sure they'd be in the situation they find themselves if it wasn't for Anthony Edwards. In just his fourth season in the league, Edwards is on the precipice of full-blown superstar status. He's managed to take his game to another level in the postseason and will be the favorite against the Mavericks in the conference finals.
At this point, with the way the Wolves have been playing recently and considering the injuries that the Boston Celtics are dealing with, it wouldn't be surprising if Minnesota emerged as the overall favorite to win the NBA Finals at the moment.
Throughout Minnesota's impressive postseason run, Edwards is averaging 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range. He's been a menace on both ends of the floor and has shown no fear.
Why the Minnesota Timberwolves can win the 2024 NBA Championship
There's an argument to be made that the Wolves' worst moment of the postseason came in the first half of Game 7 against the Nuggets as they fell into a 20-point hole. However, not only did the Wolves battle back to beat Denver but they did so effortlessly. And that's what makes this Wolves team so dangerous as they prepare for the conference finals.
If this "inexperienced" team didn't back down on the road down 20 to the defending champs, it's hard to envision if there's any team that will get Edwards and the Wolves to tap out.
Before the NBA Playoffs began, there were many that believed the Wolves could make some noise in the West if they managed to avoid the Nuggets for as long as possible, ideally until the conference finals. However, we just saw the Wolves run through them in the conference semifinals.
Throughout NBA history, there have been select times when it becomes clear that a team is destined for championship greatness. You can look back at the Denver Nuggets as that team last season, the Golden State Warriors from 2022, and even the Toronto Raptors back in 2019. The Wolves have that look this season.
This is not to say the Wolves are going to overlook the Mavs in the conference finals or even the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals; this team will still have to pass a few more tests before they graduate. However, at least for now, it's hard to doubt the Wolves.
All doubts about this team have been answered. Now, they may be ready to win it all and deliver Minnesota its first championship in NBA history.