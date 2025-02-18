Caitlan Clark isn't closing the door on joining the unrivaled league in the future.

Unrivaled, the newly launched women’s basketball league, was created to allow WNBA players to play domestically and bypass complications in the league’s prioritization rules. Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart were the brains behind the three-on-three women’s basketball league. Other than Collier and Stewart, other prominent names include Brittney Griner and Sabrina Ionescu.

Another big name who could have joined the league is Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever forward was reportedly offered a contract worth more than $1 million but begged off for the inaugural season. Clark explained why she passed up joining Unrivaled. However, based on her interview with Time, joining the league may still happen.

"I didn't rule out doing it in the future, but this year is just not the best for me." Caitlin Clark

Unrivaled can wait for Clark

Collier understands Clark’s situation. From college to the WNBA, Phee understands why Caitlin needed a break.

"We’ll always have a spot open for her." Napheesa Collier on Caitlin Clark

Adjustment period for Clark

Since being selected as the top pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has had quite a schedule. The transition has been a handful for the 2024 AP Player of the Year and taking some time off is understandably needed.

Collier emphasized the importance of rest and recovery for any athlete. She understood the rigors Clark had to undergo, especially in her rookie season. Hence as far as enticing Caitlin to join, Phee admits the league itself is all they can show.

Clark needs to recharge

Given her popularity, Clark is aware that she needs to keep herself healthy in the mental and physical aspects. She has become one of the biggest names in women’s basketball, attracting massive attention from fans, media, and sponsors. While this exposure is great for the growth of the sport, it also puts significant pressure on her, especially in the public eye.

Several WNBA stars already shared how challenging it is to continuously play basketball. A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum stressed the importance of balancing rest with competition, aware that managing fatigue is crucial for longevity in the league.

Clark will eventually figure it out and settle down. Once she is ready, participating in Unrivaled could be next on the agenda. But for now, Collier, Steward, and the league will have to make do with what they have and make the inaugural season a good one.