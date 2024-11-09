NBA: 1 Biggest problem for ever team through the first 10 games of the season
Utah Jazz
1 Biggest problem: Something is off with the build
When the Utah Jazz signed Lauri Markkanen to a long-term contract extension instead of trading him for assets that could help them in their rebuild, it was clear that this team was ready to begin to build up. However, for one reason or another, the Jazz have seemingly looked worse and worse. Since this rebuild started, the argument could be made that the Jazz are off to their worst start to the season. And it's quite concerning. There hasn't been that tangible improvement that you generally want to see in the first couple of years from a rebuild.
Whether they're willing to admit it or not, that has to be considered the Jazz's biggest problem at the moment. Instead of taking steps forward with their build, it seems like the Jazz have hit a standstill (at best). Utah is not in a good place and because of their regression as a team, it's hard to envision what the next logical move is for the team. Will the front office make a rash move because of this incredibly slow start to the season? At this point, anything and everything could be on the table for Utah.
Washington Wizards
1 Biggest problem: Alex Sarr continues to struggle mightily
As the Washington Wizards continue to lay the foundation for the future, there's one concern that has to be in the back of their minds moving forward this season - and it's the fact that Alex Sarr, the team's No. 2 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, continues to leave much to be desired as a cornerstone piece for the franchise. Any player selected in the top 3 of any draft class is going to be considered as such at least initially. So far this season, Sarr is more of a bust pick than a hit. Hopefully, that begins to change over the next few months but that's far from a guarantee.
Sarr has struggled out of the gate, averaging 10 points and seven rebounds on 35 percent shooting from the field and 18 percent shooting from 3-point range. These are far from ideal offensive numbers from a player who was supposed to emerge as a key piece of the team's build moving forward. Maybe it's just a slow start to his career but the early indications aren't great.