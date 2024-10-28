NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Los Angeles Lakers
1 Overreaction: The Lakers are a contender in the West
The Los Angeles Lakers were doubted, ridiculed, and overlooked heading into the start of this season as a potential contender in the Western Conference. However, through the first three games, the Lakers have shown some signs that suggest that they may deserve some more respect. The Lakers were impressive on opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that made the Western Conference Finals last season, and then made an impressive comeback against the Phoenix Suns in their second game of the year.
Anthony Davis has looked mightily impressive so far this season and has the look of a top-3 center in the league. LeBron James is still pacing his way through the start of the season and will be better as the season unravels. In a starting role, Austin Reaves looks like a player who has taken another step in his development.
If the Lakers can continue to play at this level, there's no question they're going to be in the conversation as a potential dark horse threat in the Western Conference by the end of the season.