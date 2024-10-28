NBA: 1 Completely unnecessary overreaction for all 30 teams after opening week
Dallas Mavericks
1 Overreaction: Kyrie Irving may not be a great fit next to Klay Thompson
Coming off a trip to the NBA Finals, the belief was that the Dallas Mavericks were in great hands after adding Klay Thompson to their dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While Klay has begun to look more and more comfortable in this role, I'm not sure that can be said about all of the Big 3. Specifically, Kyrie has looked lost at times and his offensive efficiency has fallen off because of it. After the first week of the season, Kyrie is averaging just 19 points and four assists per game on an abysmal 39 percent shooting from the field.
If the Mavs are going to reach their ceiling for the season, they're going to need every element of this team playing at a high level and at least for now, that is not taking place. One overreaction that could be propped up is that Kyrie may not be a great fit next to Klay.
As the team's offense continues to struggle, it's the Mavs' defense that has stood tall. But this is a trend certainly worth keeping an eye on heading into the next few weeks of the regular season.