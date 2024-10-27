NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
Through the first week of the 2024-25 NBA season, we take a closer look at 10 studs and 5 duds.
It's only been one week of the NBA's regular season, but there are still plenty of storylines that have already begun to develop. And through the first few games of the 2024-25 season, let's explore 10 studs and five duds.
STUD - Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Through the first few games of the season, it's almost as if a huge weight has fallen off the shoulders of Jayson Tatum. Perhaps that's what winning an NBA Championship will do for a player. He's been incredibly efficient and his 3-point shot looks much better than it did toward the latter portion of last season when he shot sub-30 percent from deep in the playoffs.
If this is the Tatum we're going to get over the course of the regular season, the Boston Celtics aren't likely going to lose many games this season. The scariest part about how dominant the Celtics have been this season is the fact that we haven't even seen this team at full strength yet. Kristaps Porzingins hasn't played in a game this season and isn't expected back until the second half of the season.