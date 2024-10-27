NBA: 10 Studs, 5 duds through the first week of the 2024-25 season
STUD - Los Angeles Lakers
Entering the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were somewhat of an afterthought in the Western Conference. That's not entirely surprising considering how inactive the Lakers were during the offseason. However, at least to start the season, the Lakers look like a team that will be in the running to finish as a top 4 seed in the Western Conference. Through the first three games of the season, the Lakers are 3-0 and have a top-5 offensive rating. Anthony Davis, who we'll speak on in a minute, is also playing out of his mind.
The Lakers were incredibly disappointing last season but most of that was because the team battled injuries throughout the year. For Los Angeles, it's not usually about their lack of talent on the roster. Generally, their disappointment is because of injuries. And I think we've seen that to start this season.
If this team can remain healthy, they'll have a chance to be one of the surprise contenders in the Western Conference. And if AD continues to play at this level, the Lakers are not a team to sleep on.