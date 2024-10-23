NBA: 4 Knee-jerk reactions after Celtics, Lakers star on opening night
The New York Knicks are going to take time to click
Integrating two starters is never an easy task for a team, much less two starters who are expected to play huge roles for the team. Acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns during the summer, the Knicks certainly upgraded from a talent perspective. However, it was always going to take time for them to hit their stride. The problem is, the Knicks don't have the luxury of that. In the NBA, it's easy to fall behind in the standings. And on opening night, the Knicks didn't look like a team that belonged on the same court as the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics.
In fairness, I'm not sure if there are many other teams in the league that would've put up a strong fight with how the Celtics were playing after receiving their championship rings but the Knicks' lack of cohesion and depth was on full display.
What's going to make this season even more difficult for the Knicks isn't just the fact that they're going to need time to find their rhythm and stride as a new starting 5 but they also lack the proper depth to help take pressure off the starting lineup.
The Knicks have their work cut out for them at the start of the year.