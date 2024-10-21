New York Knicks' already shaky depth will be tested after Precious Achiuwa's injury
After Precious Achiuwa's most recent injury, the New York Knicks' depth will be tested early on to start the regular season.
Even after the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns, the New York Knicks still have some issues in the frontcourt. They may not have an issue with not having a legit starting center, but behind KAT there is still plenty of uncertainty for the Knicks. Behind the starting frontcourt of Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and KAT, the Knicks don't have much depth. Two of the team's primary rotation reserves in the frontcourt, Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson are slated to miss the start of the season.
Robinson may not be back until the second half of the season and Precious is now slated to miss the next 2-4 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury. That means that the Knicks' already shaky depth is going to be put to the test right at the start of the regular season.
For a team that has championship aspirations heading into the season, we should get a clear understanding of what the realistic expectations should be for the team this year.
There is no room for error in the frontcourt for the New York Knicks
Especially in the frontcourt, there is very little error for the Knicks heading into this season. If there is an injury to Anunoby or KAT, it's difficult to see how New York is going to seamlessly address it. In an ideal world, Robinson would be a perfect backup for KAT. However, at this point, he's not expected back until January. Even then, it's impossible to rely on him to any extent considering his vast injury history.
Hopefully Precious will be back without missing too many games in the regular season but even he's not all that dependable as a backup big. At the start of the year, we should expect Jericho Sims to get significant minutes early on. How that will play out remains to be seen but there's no question he could alter the way this depth is looked at if he's ready for that type of role.
As crazy as it may sound, even after the big moves the Knicks made this past offseason, Sims could be considered one of the most valuable players heading into the start of the year.
If the Knicks are going to get off to a hot start to the season, you'd have to imagine he has to be ready for an expanded role, even if it is short-lived.